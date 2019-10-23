The undefeated run still pushes on for the No. 16 SMU football team, but keeping that zero in the loss column won't be easy this week.

The Mustangs will travel to Houston to take on Dana Holgorsen's Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Throw all records out here; while Houston is 3-4 overall and 1-2 in American Athletic Conference play on the season, it's played ranked opponents very well at home. Since 2014, the Cougars are 5-2 against ranked teams while playing at TDECU Stadium.

"We have a short week this week. Sometimes, those are tough," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "The good thing is, Houston's going through the same thing. We've just got to do a good job of getting ourselves ready to play.

"When you look at Houston, it's always the same with those guys. They have really good, fast, athletic skill-position players on both sides of the ball. It'll be a big challenge for us."

SMU (7-0, 3-0 AAC) was impressive on both sides of the ball in last Saturday's 45-21 win over Temple. The Mustangs compiled 655 yards of total offense last week, and they currently rank fifth nationally in points per game (44.3) and seventh nationally in total offense (521.1 yards per game).