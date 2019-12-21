Who's the coach? Will Lane Kiffin be there? What about Willie Taggart? What are Glenn Spencer's plans?

Who's playing? Are the suspensions real? And what about their star tight end?

So many questions surrounding the FAU football team days -- and, in some cases, hours -- before the Owls host SMU in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl. The game itself is supposed to be an offensive slugfest, as both teams feature potent scoring offenses.

But with all of the recent news regarding FAU, the game almost has taken a back seat to a game of "21 questions."

Almost.

"They've won a lot of games the last three years. We've got to worry about preparing and playing well," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "It doesn't matter who the coach is or how motivated they are. We can't control that; all we can control is ourselves."

SMU will take on an FAU team that recently lost its head coach, Kiffin, to Ole Miss, added a new head coach, Taggart, nine days ago, and will rely on an interim coach, Spencer, to get a bowl victory and an 11th win this season. Additionally, there are multiple reports that FAU's star tight end, Mackey Award winner Harrison Bryant, could be out with an illness.

To add, there are other reports that senior wide receivers DeAngelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison and junior linebacker Keke Leroy all have been sidelined via academic suspension. That was first reported by FAUOwlAccess.com.

There are a lot of potential distractions just in time for today's kickoff. But don't expect SMU to take the bait.

For the day, the Mustangs on a mission.

"We're here to handle business," running back Xavier Jones said.

Here are all of your game-day needs for today's Boca Raton Bowl matchup. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. at FAU Stadium.