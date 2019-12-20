The Night Before: Previewing SMU vs. FAU
SMU will look to finish its season with 11 wins as it faces FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl.
SMU seniors Rodney Clemons and Xavier Jones caught the Conference USA championship game on television that pitted FAU and UAB. It was a game where FAU routed the Blazers.
Tomorrow, Clemons, Jones and the rest of the Mustangs will play FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl. In FAU's home stadium.
No pressure, right?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news