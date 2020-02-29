Winning in-state recruiting battles is important to the SMU football team. Winning out-of-state battles is like icing on the cake.

It helps in recruiting when a team can have the kind of turnaround season that everyone notices. After a 10-win season in 2019, the first since 1984, and with at least two games to be nationally televised for the 2020 season, SMU has the public's attention -- around and far away from the Hilltop.

Little Rock, Arkansas, three-star tight end Erin Outley has an eye on the Mustangs after what took place last season. The 6-4, 245-pound athlete from Parkview Magnet High School has 15 offers and picked up his latest offer from SMU on Tuesday.