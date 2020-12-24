LeVias took time out of his schedule to speak with Damon Sayles of The HillTopics . In an exclusive, multi-part interview, Part 1 of the interview published Wednesday and can be viewed here . In today's interview LeVias spoke about living at SMU as a Black man in the 1960s, and he also went more into detail as to why No. 23 was so important to him.

LeVias, now 74, lives in Houston and still keeps up with SMU football. Because of coach June Jones , the No. 23 jersey is worn by a deserving SMU player, not just because of his contributions to the football field but also because of his character and determination. Cornerback Brandon Stephens wore the number during the 2020 season.

After a stellar college career, LeVias went on to play six seasons professionally, both in the American Football League and the National Football League. He played two seasons with the Houston Oilers, in the AFL in 1969 and the NFL in 1970, and then played in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers from 1971-74. LeVias was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1995, then to the College Football Hall of Fame eight years later.

In 1966, he helped the Mustangs win their first conference title in 18 years. He finished his career as a three-time All-Southwest Conference player, and he was an All-American -- athletically and academically -- in 1968.

Jerry LeVias' time at SMU included everything from record-setting performances on the football to racial tension and civil unjust. He is one of the most respected men to ever put on an SMU football jersey, as he was the first Black scholarship player to sign in the Southwest Conference.

You had it hard at SMU. Many guys would have left. You’ve said you thought about leaving. Coach Fry managed to keep you around. How?

He talked to me as a person. He knew because he had some players on the team being abusive. He knew of certain things, and he knew certain alums who would threaten his job if he said something. But he’d ask me how things were going all the time. When I was a freshman, freshmen didn’t visit with the head coach of the varsity, but every now and then, late at night, he’d call me to come to the office. We’d talk when no one would be around.

Of course, I wasn’t one to complain, but he knew some of the things that would happen. Some of the guys on the practice field would spit in my face, call me the N word, didn’t want to take a shower while I was in there. He knew.

I had a good trainer named Eddie Lane. He was the head trainer, and we were good friends. He was a trainer at Washington State with my brother-in-law, George Reed, who was one of the best Canadian football players ever. He knew my brother-in-law. He was the one who talked to me all the time and kept me encouraged, because a lot of those things hurt. Back then, you just couldn’t show it. I didn’t want them to see my Achilles’ heel.

But Coach Fry and I talked. As a freshman, I didn’t have too much interaction because I was on the freshman team. As the years passed, I realized that Coach Fry had someone in the dormitories looking at me, making sure I wasn’t packing up and leaving. Trust me, I came close.

There was a janitor named Leon, and he’d take me every once in a while over to Second Avenue to clubs and stuff. I didn’t have a social life, no roommate, no nothing. One time, I got Leon ready to take me to the airport – I was going to California – and can you imagine Coach Fry calling me late at night saying, “Come over and see me”? Wow, what a coincidence, right?





Let’s go back to your jersey number and the relationship between 23 and religion. Go more into detail about that.

Psalms 23 will tell you my story. My grandmother wanted me to be like David. She wanted me to keep my slingshot ready and destroy the giants. Psalms 23 basically tells you about my life, where I was led and why I was led to SMU.

You talk about Michigan, UCLA … I got every scholarship country except for every Black school in the South. They all said I was too small.

I was the smallest one of the grandsons in our family. Every time they went somewhere, if I couldn’t tag along, they couldn’t go. That’s how I got to play in some of these tag or touch football games. Grandma would always tell them, “Y’all take him with you.” When we got there, you’re choosing up teams, and no one would choose me to be on their team. My cousins would choose me, and after I start making my own way, then everybody wanted me to play.





I’ve got to ask: What were those schools thinking? An HBCU was where you wanted to play, right?

At that time, you had your choice of the big schools. But I was a little, teeny-weeny guy to [the HBCUs], and all I could be was their water boy. They’d all say I was just too small. I never was 5-9, 175 pounds. I remember at the HemisFair [in San Antonio], I was going to be a Grand Marshal. There were all these newspaper guys and photographers waiting for me to come to San Antonio to get off the plane. I walked off, and everyone was still looking. I told one guy, “You looking for Jerry LeVias?” He said yes. I had to get on the plane and come back to show him who I was.





The No. 23 today is so respected by modern-day SMU fans. Coach Dykes takes it very seriously to who wears it. The legacy you’ve built is so revered. What does that mean to you?

That in itself is great. I credit June Jones for that, because before he got there, I was never thought of again. SMU really hadn’t taken credit for what they did for what they did for athletics in the South. Guys like Sonny Dykes and June Jones did, but otherwise, it’d be a thing of the past. I tell these young kids, you’ve got to know your history.

To the young man who wore that number this year, Brandon [Stephens], I told him congratulations and to make me proud, not only on the football field but as a human being.





Things have changed so much today from when you played, but for so much that has changed, a lot remains the same in some scenarios. To the Black athlete of today, what’s your advice in regards to college football and college athletics nationwide?

College athletics have given you a platform, but do not take half of it. You’re a good athlete, but at the same time, know why you’re there. Get your education, No. 1. Your education is a lifetime, because it prepares for tomorrow.

What I see right now, the thing I dislike, is that I see Black athletes not taking full advantage of the chances they are given. Education is something no one can take away from you. I’d like to see these kids get in their zones, get their lives in balance. In their mind, they have to understand the tasks, the objectives, the attitudes they need to carry. With your bodies, you have to understand what to do for conditioning and what you have to do to play the sport, but their souls, the desire to win and understanding and dedication of doing the right things and treating others with respect. You have to have honesty, integrity and responsibility.

Athletics can be a good teacher for that. Basically, life is just one big ol’ sport.



