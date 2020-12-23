In the spring of 1965, Jerry LeVias was recruited to SMU by legendary coach Hayden Fry. He was a lightning-quick, super-athletic football standout at Hebert High School in Beaumont, Texas.

LeVias had multiple offers from schools all over the country, but none were from the HBCUs he wanted to play for. Listed at 5-9 and 177 pounds, but closer to 5-7 and 150, many of the HBCUs thought he was too small to play college ball.

One man took a shot on LeVias. Little did Fry and LeVias know that the opportunity would turn out to be legendary in SMU and Southwest Conference history. When LeVias signed, he became the first Black football player to sign to play in the Southwest Conference.

Purchase a PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL for The HillTopics until Feb. 1

LeVias' time at SMU involved everything from record-setting performances on the football to racial tension and civil unjust of the highest proportion. In 1966, he helped the Mustangs win their first conference title in 18 years. He finished his career as a three-time All-SWC player, and he was an All-American -- athletically and academically -- in 1968.

LeVias, now 74, lives in Houston and still keeps up with SMU football. Because of coach June Jones, the No. 23 jersey is worn by a deserving SMU player, not just because of his contributions to the football field but also because of his character and determination. Cornerback Brandon Stephens wore the number during the 2020 season.

LeVias took time out of his schedule to speak with Damon Sayles of The HillTopics. In an exclusive, multi-part interview, LeVias spoke about SMU, playing for Fry, living as a Black college man in the 1960s, meeting Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and much more.





DS: Let's talk present-day SMU: What are your thoughts of the program and where Sonny Dykes has it going?

JL: I think Sonny is heading in the right direction. The times I've met him and talked with him, I think he has a very good understanding of what it's like in Dallas and at SMU. I think he gets his players ready, and I've heard nothing but good things about him. There's commitment there. Guys want to know when they're playing for a coach if he's committed to them education wise and not just football. That was one of the things I was most impressed with about him.

The things I've heard is that he's also going into the minority communities with billboards and talking about SMU. He's letting the people from Dallas, especially the kids in those areas, that SMU is for them, too, and that there's not that reputation of them being snobbish or not diverse.





You were in Dallas last year. Give me your take of what all you had a chance to see.

I saw him with the guys and how he talks with him. I've gone to a meeting before a game and spoke with Pastor Joe. He let me talk to the players, and he's concerned about young men's souls. I don't know what other programs do, but I'd never seen that before -- except for a guy like June Jones -- to where he was that interested in young men. What I saw at the dinner that night, I think it's great for them to get an understanding of not just about football and school but about religion and their souls.





Doing the research, it's hard for me to fathom that you were on campus 55 years. Getting on campus, what was that whole experience like? Particularly, what was it like for you being the first Black man to get a scholarship to the Southwest Conference?

For me, it wasn't that. I wasn't trying to break any records or trying to be the first, and when I found out I was the first, I asked, "Whoa, what did I do here?" What sold me on everything was Hayden Fry and the people I met at SMU. We didn't do all the things I did on other visits, where some guy would take you out to party and show you the girls. I went to SMU, and Coach Fry had me in a seminar talking about education and what it's going to be like.

One of the first things Coach Fry told me was I was 18 or 19 years old, and if I was lucky the first time a coach talked to me about the rest of my life and not just about football. It gave me a new emphasis: What am I going to do with my life?

Basically, I didn't know where, who or what SMU was about. When my dad first asked me where SMU was located, I told him it was in Dallas. My dad said, "Oh, that's where they shot the president." It was a different story, because at the time, I'd never heard about SMU. But the conversation Coach Fry and I had, and the conversation he had with my parents and grandparents, was all about me as a person and me getting an education. From my experience I had at SMU, it was all about how education prepared you for tomorrow. All of the other offers from different schools, no one really talked about education and what I was going to do with the rest of my life.





Go a little more into detail with that.

They didn't talk about being Black, being the first or none of that stuff. To them, it didn't matter. I met professors at the university. I don't know if recruits get a chance to meet professors. I met the president of the university, Willis Tate. I met the dean of men, Dean Howell. The experience of being the first Black [scholarship player], I had my experiences and my pains I had to deal with, but I had good communication with Coach Fry, the professors, the president, the dean of men ... I had people I could talk to. They made sure I was in a nice surrounding of good people I talked to, not necessarily because I was a good football player, but because I was a young man going to SMU.

The thing about SMU, I looked forward to the day when they realized what they did for diversity and integration in sports. Everyone wants to talk about the Southeast Conference and Bear Bryant and everything else. The South didn't even think about Black players until then. Back then, when you started showing up on Main Street, that's when everybody started getting worried. And to be a private school, some of the experience the students had then was with their maids and chauffeurs, but that was the reputation then.