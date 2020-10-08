Back in July, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 2022 defensive end Curlee Thomas IV spoke to The HillTopics about possibly landing an SMU offer and his "very high" interest in the program. He felt that an offer could be on the way, but he just couldn't predict when.

That offer finally came Wednesday for the high-energy three-star prospect, following a conversation with SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner. And when asked about it, Thomas gave a refreshing response as to why.