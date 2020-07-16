Curlee Thomas IV's growing resume seems to have hit its stride this summer. Five of his six offers came in May, and a sixth, Syracuse, was reported last month.

The 2022 defensive end, now at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, believes the best is yet to come, and he's using summer conditioning -- and a compelling 2019 highlight tape -- to impress more college scouts and evaluators. At 6-4 and 232 pounds, he's a sideline-to-sideline defensive linemen who is quick enough to play the weak-side end spot and strong enough to compete as a strong-side end.