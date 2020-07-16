2022 DE Curlee Thomas on interest in SMU: 'It's very high'
2022 defensive end Curlee Thomas IV has a half-dozen offers (three from the Big 12), and he's hoping to add SMU to his list very soon.
Curlee Thomas IV's growing resume seems to have hit its stride this summer. Five of his six offers came in May, and a sixth, Syracuse, was reported last month.
The 2022 defensive end, now at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, believes the best is yet to come, and he's using summer conditioning -- and a compelling 2019 highlight tape -- to impress more college scouts and evaluators. At 6-4 and 232 pounds, he's a sideline-to-sideline defensive linemen who is quick enough to play the weak-side end spot and strong enough to compete as a strong-side end.
