When Dallas Skyline 2021 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis decommitted from Texas a couple of weeks ago, SMU fans were hoping it meant an upcoming recommitment for the Mustangs. Davis was once committed to SMU as a sophomore before choosing to play in the Big 12.

A four-star prospect, Davis has decided to use the rest of his junior year to fully weigh his options. The good news for Mistangs fans is that SMU still has a strong place in his heart. Davis on Sunday announced via social media that SMU was on his new top-10 list of schools.

SMU was the only Group of 5 school on a list of Power 5 programs that included LSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Utah, Minnesota and Kansas. Texas also is a part of his top 10.