2021 WR Quaydarius Davis has SMU in top 10
When Dallas Skyline 2021 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis decommitted from Texas a couple of weeks ago, SMU fans were hoping it meant an upcoming recommitment for the Mustangs. Davis was once committed to SMU as a sophomore before choosing to play in the Big 12.
A four-star prospect, Davis has decided to use the rest of his junior year to fully weigh his options. The good news for Mistangs fans is that SMU still has a strong place in his heart. Davis on Sunday announced via social media that SMU was on his new top-10 list of schools.
SMU was the only Group of 5 school on a list of Power 5 programs that included LSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Utah, Minnesota and Kansas. Texas also is a part of his top 10.
Top 10 (no order ) pic.twitter.com/jfug51pNbW— Quaydarius Davis2️⃣ (@TheQuayDavis2) November 25, 2019
Davis has made several trips to the Hilltop and has a good relationship with head coach Sonny Dykes and wide receivers coach David Gru. Davis also has an excellent relationship with assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples -- a Skyline alum, a former receiver and one of the reasons why Davis switched to Texas. Samples has been a guy Davis has grown to trust.
"Coach Samp is a good dude ... a great dude," Davis told The HillTopics back in September. "He helps you out whenever you need something. He's a good coach and a good recruiter. He'll be there when you need him."
Davis is coming off a junior season where he had 36 catches, 515 yards and four touchdowns for a Skyline team that made the UIL Class 6A Division I playoffs. He caught 29 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.
Davis is ranked the No. 80 overall prospect in the Rivals100 for the 2021 class. He's ranked the No. 17 wide receiver nationally and the No. 13 prospect out of the state of Texas.