Dallas native Xavier Gipson decommitted from SMU and signed with Stephen F. Austin Wednesday. The Woodrow Wilson product will play receiver for the Lumberjacks. He was recruited to SMU as a cornerback.

Gipson would have been SMU's 19th signee in the 2019 class. The three-star recruit told HIllTopics in the fall that he would sign with the program in the spring. However, things seem to have not worked out with the Mustangs.

Gipson's departure from the class leaves SMU with 18 signees, four of whom are in the secondary. SMU lost three former commits when Brandon Crossley and Jonathan McGill decommitted before the December signing day and when Damarion Williams decommitted in January.