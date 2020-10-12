It's a blow for an SMU team now ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Roberson had 22 catches for 474 yards and five touchdowns through four games. He caught five passes for 243 yards and two scores against Memphis.

"We anticipate both of them having season-ending surgeries coming up pretty quickly," Dykes said. "We won't have either one of them the remainder of the year."

Dykes told media representatives that wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. and running back TJ McDaniel both will have season-ending surgeries. McDaniel sustained an ankle injury on the first play against Memphis on Oct. 3. Roberson sustained a knee injury during the second half of the same game.

During a Monday media session, SMU coach Sonny Dykes announced that the Mustangs will be preparing to play the rest of the 2020 season without two of its most-productive starters on offense.

McDaniel had 297 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs. He was the team's starting back in a multiback system that collectively has helped to account for 878 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dykes said TQ Jackson and Calvin Wiggins will be called upon to fill in for Roberson. Jackson is an Arkansas transfer who saw game time at receiver and on special teams against Memphis. His NCAA transfer waiver was approved in time for the Memphis game.

Jackson is a 6-4, 197-pound receiver. Wiggins is listed at 6-4 and 195 pounds. Wiggins is a redshirt freshman still looking for his first catch in 2020. He played in two games last season and had one catch for 13 yards.

"Two very capable young receivers who are big, fast and athletic, just not as experienced as Reggie," Dykes said of Jackson and Wiggins. "I think both of those guys have a ton of upside. They just haven't had a lot of opportunity to show it yet. We anticipate both of them stepping up and playing at a high level."

In replacing McDaniel, look for Ulysses Bentley IV to be the featured back. Bentley leads SMU in rushing with 412 yards and seven touchdowns. He's averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Additionally, look for Tyler Lavine to add more carries to his load. This will also be an opportunity for TaMerik Williams to see more playing time in the backfield. As a duo, they've rushed 22 times for 105 yards, and Williams has a rushing touchdown.

SMU faces Tulane in a Friday matchup this week. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.