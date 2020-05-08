In middle school, Joseph Manjack innocently thought all high school players simply picked the school they wanted to attend. No recruiting, no visits, no coaches.

He was wrong. But even in middle school, the Tomball, Texas, native was at least thinking about playing football at a Division I level -- even if he didn’t know how to get there.

Roughly five years later, Manjack would ultimately reach his goal. He went through the recruiting process that didn't know existed as a young football player, and it all culminated with a commitment to SMU on Tuesday.

A wide receiver in the Mustangs' most highly touted recruiting class in five decades, Manjack found a home.

"In middle school I started realizing you had to work for it. But I never knew it would actually happen," Manjack told The HillTopics.

Manjack, representing Tomball Memorial, joined the ranks of a class that is not only deep for SMU, but also full of homegrown talent. All seven commitments for head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff have come from Texas. It is, in large part, a manifestation of Dykes' recruiting emphasis on keeping local athletes local.

And while Manjack is from the Houston area, he still believes that there is something building at SMU. He even ended the interview with The HillTopics toting the standard line: "Pony Up, Dallas.

"We are on the rise, but we're not going to talk about it; we're going to be about it," Manjack said of the recent recruiting escapades that, at the time, had moved SMU from No. 80 in the nation to a top-40 team, according to the Rivals.com 2021 Team Rankings.