With tension high, Feron Hunt considering skipping the upcoming season
Racial inequality and demand for change are more of a priority than basketball for SMU's Feron Hunt, who is considering opting out of the 2020-21 season.
With racial tension and the fight for equality and against injustice heightened, SMU basketball player Feron Hunt posted a message Thursday evening that could shake up the program.
Hunt, SMU's returning leading rebounder, announced via social media that he is considering skipping the 2020-21 basketball season in order to focus on helping to change how current conditions are around the country. His decision comes after Jacob Blake, a Black father of six, was shot seven times and left paralyzed by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
