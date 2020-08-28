With racial tension and the fight for equality and against injustice heightened, SMU basketball player Feron Hunt posted a message Thursday evening that could shake up the program.

Hunt, SMU's returning leading rebounder, announced via social media that he is considering skipping the 2020-21 basketball season in order to focus on helping to change how current conditions are around the country. His decision comes after Jacob Blake, a Black father of six, was shot seven times and left paralyzed by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.