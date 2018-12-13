Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 14:11:53 -0600') }} football Edit

With signing day looming, SMU still has JUCO targets at OL, DB

Pgiodduq5qvf6g0w63aw
Sonny Dykes and his staff are focusing on several key position groups heading toward signing day
USA Today Sports Images
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
Staff

With just one week left until signing day, Sonny Dykes and his staff are making one more final push. The Mustangs have a few positions of need, but have focused heavily on their offensive line and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}