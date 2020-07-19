One year of college football helped to serve as a reality check of sorts for Brandon Crossley. Before transferring to SMU, Crossley spent a year at Colorado State, where he expected to immediately be a dominant defensive back in the Mountain West Conference.

In an early June interview with The HillTopics, Crossley humbly admitted plans didn't go the way he originally expected. He thought he'd be a first-day starter. He was fortunate to make his first career start in the regular-season finale against Boise State.

"When I first got there, I felt like I was getting cheated -- but really, I was cheating myself," Crossley said. "I thought I was too good. My head was too big. I'm telling you, stars don't matter when you get to college.

"I went in thinking I was going to start off the bat. I realized that everyone is just like me. There are other Brandon Crossleys out here."

The year at Colorado State was one of growth for the new SMU defender. Since July 6, Crossley has been focused on taking classes and working in the athletic program to prepare for the 2020 season.