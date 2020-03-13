Why set SMU as the 1st official visit? RB Brandon Epton Jr. explains
Dallas Kimball three-star running back Brandon Epton Jr. has his choices of where to take official visits. He chose SMU as his first -- and he explained why.
Keeping players close to home is a major priority for the SMU football program. Keeping players from the city of Dallas in the city limits may hold even more weight -- especially when SMU wears "Dallas" across its chest when it unveils its popular alternative jerseys.
It can be said that Dallas Kimball running back Brandon Epton Jr. is one of those must-get recruits for SMU. It's also easily noticeable that when speaking to Epton, the interest is mutual.
Epton now has a dozen offers, but of those schools, only one currently knows that it will, for sure, get an official visit. Earlier this month, Epton announced via social media that he will be at SMU for an official the weekend of June 11.
But why SMU? And why not official visits from other schools? Why not take out-of-state visits to places like Cal, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Cal or Illinois?
