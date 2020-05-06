At the end of April, SMU had three commitments in the 2021 class. Six days into the new month, the Mustangs are up to seven.

At the end of April, SMU ranked nationally in the top 80 in Rivals.com's 2021 Team Rankings. Entering today, the Mustangs are now nationally ranked inside the top 40 -- surpassing South Florida for second place and chasing a 13-commitment Cincinnati team for first place among American Athletic Conference teams.

The past few days have been memorable for head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff, but they know that there's still work to be done on the recruiting trail. And even with that trail coming as virtual reality, they know there is opportunity to build on the class -- and every opportunity to make the 2021 class one of the best SMU has ever seen.

With that said, here are 10 players to keep an eye on regarding SMU's 2021 class. All names are listed in alphabetical order.