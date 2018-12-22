Jimmy Whitt is not known for his scoring, but Saturday night, the junior guard kept making shot after shot. Whitt threw down a ferocious dunk early in the first half and never cooled down, scoring 22 points in the first half as SMU beat Cornell 81-53 Saturday night at Moody Coliseum.

Whit’s 22 points in the first half were one more than Cornell scored. With his big scoring day, Whitt stole the show from the man who he was guarding, Matt Morgan. The Cornell guard came into Saturday averaging 23 points and making more than half of his shots, but had just eight in the first half. Whitt was held scoreless in the second half and Morgan finally overtook him, finishing with 23 points.

Freshman Feron Hunt added 10 points and 9 rebounds, finishing just shy of what would have been his first double-double for the Mustangs. Forward Jarrey Foster recorded a season-high 12 points and Jahmal McMurray added 14.

SMU finishes its non-conference slate at 8-4. The Mustangs play next on Jan. 2 against ECU.