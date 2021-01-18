The transfer portal has remained a solid go-to for SMU, and the Mustangs once again capitalized with a commitment from former North Texas running back Tre Siggers, a local product who played his high school ball at both Duncanville and DeSoto high schools.

While it was viewed as a great move for an SMU team looking to add more depth and experience to the running backs group, it was a tough pill to swallow for a North Texas program that competes with SMU in both live games and recruiting. Siggers rushed for 1,311 yards and seven touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Mean Green, and he statistically had his greatest game against SMU Sept. 7, 2019, against SMU, when he rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown.

What will SMU get out of Siggers? Brett Vito, the longtime North Texas beat writer for the Denton Record-Chronicle, took time out of his schedule to speak with The HillTopics about the 5-8, 200-pound back.