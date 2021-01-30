SMU recently added tight end Nolan Matthews and wide receiver Jordan Kerley to its Spring 2021 roster. Both players are Texans -- Matthews is from Frisco, Kerley is from Austin -- who transferred from Arizona State.

The transfer portal has been a steady win for the Mustangs under head coach Sonny Dykes, and in this case, the Pac-12's loss in the AAC's gain. Both athletes are sophomore transfers.

Matthews had six catches for 36 yards and a touchdown during the 2019 season. He did not record a catch during a shortened 2020 season. Kerley also caught six passes but finished with 81 yards in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Exactly what will SMU get out of Matthews and Kerley? Hod Rabino, publisher of Devils Digest, the Arizona State site for Rivals.com, took time out of his schedule to chat with The HillTopics about both of the new additions.