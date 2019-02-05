What we're hearing one day before signing day
SMU has one day left until the Spring signing day and currently has a signing class of 18 players, though four of those players haven't signed. Those five are Shamar Johnson, TJ McDaniel, Xavier Gi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news