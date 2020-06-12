In 12 games last season at Colorado State, defensive back Brandon Crossley finished with nine tackles and four pass deflections. He played in every game but made his first career start in the Rams' regular-season finale at Boise State.

Crossley, a Dallas-raised athlete, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, and his goal is to play closer to home. He told The HillTopics that he has received his release, and he's keeping all in-state options open.