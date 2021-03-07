{{ timeAgo('2021-03-07 11:49:06 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Weekend Commentary: Quick hits on SMU athletics
Damon Sayles
•
TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.
Get a quick read of SMU football, basketball and recruiting with this version of "Weekend Commentary."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news