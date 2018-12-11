SMU Football has a long history of producing NFL players and that tradition continues for the 2018 NFL season. Lets take a look at how they are doing this season.

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints Banjo had a tackle on special teams as the Saints clinched their division with a 28-14 win over Tampa Bay.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets Beachum was on the field for every offensive snap during the Jets 27-23 win over the Bills. Off the field he was announced as his team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.



#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys Beasley had 41 all-purpose yards in the Cowboy's 29-23 overtime win over the Eagles.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants Brown did not play in the Giants game this weekend.

#79 Mason Gentry | OL | Cleveland Browns Cleveland signed Gentry to its practice squad on Dec. 5. He was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent, but was waived after training camp.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts Hunt had three tackles, including his fifth sack of the year, in the Colts' 24-21 win over the Texans.

#53 Justin Lawler| LB | Los Angeles Rams Lawler played 13 special teams snaps against the Bears on Sunday night. The Rams are in a three-way tie with New Orleans and Kansas City for the best record in the NFL.

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints LeRibeus remained on the Saints' injured reserve.

#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans Saints Line caught a one-yard touchdown pass, his second touchdown of the year, from Drew Brees in the Saints' 28-14 win over Tampa Bay. He also had a rush for four yards as New Orleans won the NFC South division title.



#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saints Morstead punted three times for an average of 51.7 yards in the 28-14 win over the Buccaneers, including a long of 60 yards and one pinned inside the 20. The Saints won the NFC South with the win.

#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins Quinn's ankle forced him to returned to Washington's injured reserve, ending his rookie season. In three games, the Mr. Irrelevant (last pick in the 2018 NFL Draft) caught nine passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.



#27 Horace Richardson | CB | Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs signed Richardson to their practice squad this week. The cornerback was most recently on the Vikings, where he was on the team's injured reserve to begin this season before reaching an injury settlement.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings Robinson played 17 snaps against the Seahawks on Monday night.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos Sanders was placed on the Broncos' injured reserve after tearing his Achilles in practice last week. He ends his 2018 campaign with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.



#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos Sutton had two catches for 14 yards against San Francisco. The rookie remains first among qualified receivers with 19.1 yards per catch this season. The Broncos also named Sutton one of their 2018 Community Co-Rookies of the Year.

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints Wood handled all the long-snapping duties for the Saints in their 28-14 division-clinching win over Tampa Bay, helping fellow Mustang Thomas Morstead average 51.7 yards per punt and Wil Lutz convert every field goal and PAT attempt.







Credit to Andy Lohman