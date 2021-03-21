WATCH: New DC Jim Leavitt talks SMU football
Those around new SMU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will say that the energy he produces is infectious.
SMU Football recently posted a video via social media further introducing Leavitt to fans. He spoke about his immediate goals for the defense, his relationship with head coach Sonny Dykes, and his thoughts on recruiting.
4️⃣0️⃣ years of experience ✅— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) March 18, 2021
Get to know our new DC @CoachJimLeavitt ⤵️#PonyExpress #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/keQtNAFa9x
Leavitt officially was announced as SMU's defensive coordinator at the end of January. He took over the position for Kevin Kane, who left to be an assistant at Illinois.
The 64-year-old coach comes to SMU after having success at Florida Atlantic. He brings more than 40 years of coaching experience to the Hilltop.
Having a blast in Dallas! Really looking forward to spring ball! Players are doing great. Go Ponies! pic.twitter.com/xrqaKGQtR6— Jim Leavitt (@CoachJimLeavitt) March 10, 2021
