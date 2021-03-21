 WATCH: New DC Jim Leavitt talks SMU football
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-21 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: New DC Jim Leavitt talks SMU football

Those around new SMU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will say that the energy he produces is infectious.

SMU Football recently posted a video via social media further introducing Leavitt to fans. He spoke about his immediate goals for the defense, his relationship with head coach Sonny Dykes, and his thoughts on recruiting.

Leavitt officially was announced as SMU's defensive coordinator at the end of January. He took over the position for Kevin Kane, who left to be an assistant at Illinois.

The 64-year-old coach comes to SMU after having success at Florida Atlantic. He brings more than 40 years of coaching experience to the Hilltop.



{{ article.author_name }}