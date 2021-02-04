SMU head coach Sonny Dykes on Wednesday spoke about the task of replacing Randall Joyner as the defensive line coaching position. As likable as Joyner is, and as much of a motivator he is, Dykes knows the task won't be easy.

While he didn't mention any potential names of candidates, Dykes did mention a few requirements in the vacancy -- definite must-haves, if you will.

Must-haves that Joyner has. Must-haves that made him a wanted target around college football. Must-haves that made Ole Miss want to hire Joyner.