Wanted: 'Dynamic personality' for new D-line coach
SMU coach Sonny Dykes spoke Wednesday about the characteristics he wanted in a defensive line coach.
SMU head coach Sonny Dykes on Wednesday spoke about the task of replacing Randall Joyner as the defensive line coaching position. As likable as Joyner is, and as much of a motivator he is, Dykes knows the task won't be easy.
While he didn't mention any potential names of candidates, Dykes did mention a few requirements in the vacancy -- definite must-haves, if you will.
Must-haves that Joyner has. Must-haves that made him a wanted target around college football. Must-haves that made Ole Miss want to hire Joyner.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news