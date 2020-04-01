News More News
football

Virginia DE Trevion Stevenson offered by SMU, intrigued by the program

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Hampton, Virginia, defensive end Trevion Stevenson is an intriguing recruit at 6-5 and 217 pounds. After earning an SMU offer, he now wants to learn more about the program.

Trevion Stevenson doesn't mind being called a "hype man." While he's a highly coveted defensive end recruit out of Hampton, Virginia, he believes that being the motivational spark for his team at Phoebus High School is equally important -- if not more important -- than making big plays on the field.

There's a reason why one of his highlight tapes is called "Crazy Steve."

