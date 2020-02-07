In a year's span, Denton (Texas) Braswell 2021 wide receiver Cam Smith doubled his receptions, nearly tripled his receiving yards and made getting into the end zone fairly routine. He was Braswell's leading receiver and a first-team all-district player.

That was on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Smith was a reliable shutdown cornerback. He was so reliable that he was named a first-team all- district player there, as well.