One look at the football resume of new SMU commit Trevion Sneed shows that he defines versatility. In three varsity seasons at Mineola High school, he's played running back, quarterback, linebacker, defensive end and defensive tackle.

Even on the smaller-school levels of Texas high school football, range like that is rare.

SUBSCRIBE to The HillTopics, and get FREE gear! CLICK HERE!

Take it one step further, and get into the mind of Sneed as a football player. There's a certain cerebral approach that becomes fascinating and appreciative in conversing with the 6-2, 225-pound, three-star prospect.

"Playing on both sides of the ball shows me and teaches me how the play's going to end up developing," Sneed told The HillTopics. "If I'm on defense, and I'm watching a running back -- a position that I also can do -- I can tell by the way he moves his feet of where he's going to go and what he's going to do.

"I can watch the offensive line, since I've lined up against them and played behind the defensive line, and I can tell how a play's going to end up. It helps me in how I'll need to get to the ball."

Being a step ahead will serve beneficial for Sneed, who was SMU's second of three commitments over the past weekend. Sneed was recruited to play linebacker, and he chose the Mustangs over offers from UTSA, Colorado State, North Texas, Kansas, Southern Miss and others.

During his junior season, Sneed was named a first-team all-district selection at defensive end in 2019, finishing with 93 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, a sack and a fumble recovery. This comes after he earned district defensive MVP honors as a sophomore.

Additionally, Sneed put up respectable numbers on the offensive side of the ball. He had 755 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for Mineola this past season.