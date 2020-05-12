Versatility, cerebral approach makes SMU commit Trevion Sneed one to watch
SMU pledge Trevion Sneed committed as a linebacker, but his approach to the game after playing multiple positions makes him an intriguing get.
One look at the football resume of new SMU commit Trevion Sneed shows that he defines versatility. In three varsity seasons at Mineola High school, he's played running back, quarterback, linebacker, defensive end and defensive tackle.
Even on the smaller-school levels of Texas high school football, range like that is rare.
Take it one step further, and get into the mind of Sneed as a football player. There's a certain cerebral approach that becomes fascinating and appreciative in conversing with the 6-2, 225-pound, three-star prospect.
"Playing on both sides of the ball shows me and teaches me how the play's going to end up developing," Sneed told The HillTopics. "If I'm on defense, and I'm watching a running back -- a position that I also can do -- I can tell by the way he moves his feet of where he's going to go and what he's going to do.
"I can watch the offensive line, since I've lined up against them and played behind the defensive line, and I can tell how a play's going to end up. It helps me in how I'll need to get to the ball."
Being a step ahead will serve beneficial for Sneed, who was SMU's second of three commitments over the past weekend. Sneed was recruited to play linebacker, and he chose the Mustangs over offers from UTSA, Colorado State, North Texas, Kansas, Southern Miss and others.
During his junior season, Sneed was named a first-team all-district selection at defensive end in 2019, finishing with 93 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, a sack and a fumble recovery. This comes after he earned district defensive MVP honors as a sophomore.
Additionally, Sneed put up respectable numbers on the offensive side of the ball. He had 755 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for Mineola this past season.
A top-100 ranked player in Texas, Sneed was recruited to SMU by safeties coach Trey Haverty, who has had an eye on Sneed since his freshman year. In turn, Sneed has made multiple visits to the SMU campus -- "a ton" if you ask him how many exactly -- and he's quite familiar with the campus to where he's now more of the tour guide than the tourist.
"I can tell you the place I'm at when I'm on campus," he said. "My mom asked me where we were, and I'd tell her we're on the east side or near this building or that building."
As for Haverty, Sneed said he was a big reason why he committed to SMU. Sneed said he spoke with a few people about making the announcement and didn't want to be caught in a position where spots were no longer available.
That said, Sneed said Haverty was patient yet fair with him throughout his process. It was Haverty's overall demeanor that helped make the decision an easy one for Sneed.
"He's said a lot, and he's meant a lot to me," Sneed said of Haverty. "I believe in him, and I believe in what they have in store. He's a good recruiter, really good.
"He stayed on me my freshman year, and he showed me that I would always be there. He did that then, and I wasn't even a part of his team. I know he'll do a lot more for me now that I'm on his team."
Whether or not Sneed takes official visits to other schools still is up in the air -- and much of that involves the state of the current affairs. While he admitted to wanting to check out other campuses, SMU is a school he said would be difficult to top, as it has everything he's looking for. The academic reputation is high, the football program is on the rise, the 2021 class is booming, and the campus itself isn't too far from home.
It's a win-win. For Sneed, and for the Mustangs.
"SMU's always been a place I've had on my mind," he said. Sneed is ranked the No. 82 player in Texas, according to Rivals.com's Texas Top 145.