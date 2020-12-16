With SMU's football season officially over, the seniors have a decision to make. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to players, and seniors can either come back for one more season or move on.

One of SMU's top offensive linemen has decided to stay for one more season. Wednesday evening, Hayden Howerton announced on social media that he would return for the 2021 season.

"This [2020 season] was one of the most fun years of my life! I hate how it ended but it just adds more fuel to the fire," Howerton tweeted. "I'm so thankful for everyone in our program and the great family we have. I love SMU and everything we stand for."

He then posted: "I can’t wait to win a championship with this team in 2021."