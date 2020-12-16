Versatile OL Hayden Howerton coming back for 2021 season
Hayden Howerton can play guard or center. The SMU senior lineman announced on social media that he'll return for next year.
With SMU's football season officially over, the seniors have a decision to make. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to players, and seniors can either come back for one more season or move on.
One of SMU's top offensive linemen has decided to stay for one more season. Wednesday evening, Hayden Howerton announced on social media that he would return for the 2021 season.
"This [2020 season] was one of the most fun years of my life! I hate how it ended but it just adds more fuel to the fire," Howerton tweeted. "I'm so thankful for everyone in our program and the great family we have. I love SMU and everything we stand for."
He then posted: "I can’t wait to win a championship with this team in 2021."
Having Howerton back is huge for SMU, as he's a versatile linemen who, at 6-3 and 300 pounds, can play all five positions up front. Howerton started at left guard, but also saw time at center this season.
For his career, Howerton has been on the Rimington Trophy Watch List for the honor that goes to college football's most outstanding center. He was named a second-team All-AAC selection for the 2020 season.