Versatile LB Owen Pewee discusses new SMU offer
Cy Park linebacker Owen Pewee is nearing a dozen offers and added SMU to his growing list on Wednesday.
The offer list for Cypress, Texas, three-star linebacker Owen Pewee extends from coast to coast. He has 11 offers so far, from Arizona to Boston College.
A standout two-way player at Cy Park High School, Pewee added SMU as his latest offer on Wednesday.
