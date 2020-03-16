Damon Nicholas celebrated his 17th birthday on Sunday. A little over a week ago, the 2021 three-star guard was hoping his birthday weekend would have included the celebration of another Duncanville state championship, as the Panthers won the UIL Class 6A title last season.

But because of global concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the UIL state tournament was suspended until further notice, meaning Duncanville (29-5) still has a state-semifinal game to play against San Antonio Brandeis (33-3). When that game will be played is still up in the air.



