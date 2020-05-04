SMU product Ryan Becker, now with the Arizona Cardinals, can share the story of his transition from playing the offensive line in high school to playing tight end in college and now on the pro circuit. San Luis Obispo, California, three-star Thomas Cole hopes to have his own story of transition to tell someday.

Two years ago, Cole was a tight end and defensive end. He is a reliable two-way player who rarely comes off the field, but last season was his first spending time on offense as an offensive tackle.

Today, he prepares in unorthodox fashion -- as are most athletes adhering to self-quarantine rules -- to line up in college as an offensive lineman. A 6-7, 260-pound tackle, Cole is inching toward 20 offers, and his latest came from SMU on Friday.