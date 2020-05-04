News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 10:36:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Versatile California OL Thomas Cole talks new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Thomas Cole played tight end and defensive end most of his career but recently adjusted to tackle. He's now a highly coveted linemen with a list of offers, including one from SMU.

SMU product Ryan Becker, now with the Arizona Cardinals, can share the story of his transition from playing the offensive line in high school to playing tight end in college and now on the pro circuit. San Luis Obispo, California, three-star Thomas Cole hopes to have his own story of transition to tell someday.

Two years ago, Cole was a tight end and defensive end. He is a reliable two-way player who rarely comes off the field, but last season was his first spending time on offense as an offensive tackle.

Today, he prepares in unorthodox fashion -- as are most athletes adhering to self-quarantine rules -- to line up in college as an offensive lineman. A 6-7, 260-pound tackle, Cole is inching toward 20 offers, and his latest came from SMU on Friday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}