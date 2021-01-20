Faustin Phanor, a rising power forward at Pro Holmes Sports Academy, a postgraduate and prep program in south Florida, admitted that he came out of high school without a Division I offer. Hard to believe that a 6-10, 210-pound rim protector was having trouble finding a college home, but his senior-year statistics were far from eye-catching for a player his size.

Fortunately for Phanor, prep school has been a major boost for his game and his confidence, and it's opened his eyes to playing college basketball at a high level. Since joining PHS, he has reported five others and has several other schools showing major interest.