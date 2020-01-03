News More News
Vanderbilt next for SMU team reminded of frustrating earlier loss

Tyson Jolly and the SMU Mustangs will make the trip to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt for a Saturday-night nonconference matchup.
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

As SMU prepares for Vanderbilt, the Mustangs are reminded of what not to do -- something they did in the double-overtime loss to Georgia.

Another SEC program is next on the schedule for the SMU men's basketball team, and the goal at hand is simple: Don't let what happened the first time happen the last time.

As the Mustangs prepare for a Saturday road test at Vanderbilt, the Mustangs are reminded of what happened two weeks ago. SMU played Georgia on the road on Dec. 20 and had multiple chances to put away the Bulldogs late in the second half, as well as the first overtime period.

Instead, the Mustangs left Athens with an 87-85, double-overtime loss. It was their second consecutive loss of the season, and a loss that left a bad taste in their mouths.

