Another SEC program is next on the schedule for the SMU men's basketball team, and the goal at hand is simple: Don't let what happened the first time happen the last time.

As the Mustangs prepare for a Saturday road test at Vanderbilt, the Mustangs are reminded of what happened two weeks ago. SMU played Georgia on the road on Dec. 20 and had multiple chances to put away the Bulldogs late in the second half, as well as the first overtime period.

Instead, the Mustangs left Athens with an 87-85, double-overtime loss. It was their second consecutive loss of the season, and a loss that left a bad taste in their mouths.