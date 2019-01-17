UT quarterback Shane Buechele told the team Wednesday that he plans on transferring to a different school, as first reported by Rivals' Anwar Richardson.

This has long been speculated. Buechele started as a true freshman under Charlie Strong and split time with Sam Ehlinger as a sophomore in 2017, but backed up the younger quarterback this season.

On Thursday, ESPN.com reported that SMU could be a potential landing spot for Buechele. We reported that earlier this month, but it has been kept quiet for some time, as Buechele had yet to make an announcement.

Buechele has many connections to the Dallas area. He was raised in nearby Arlington and attended Lamar High School, where he was a 4-star QB and the fifth-ranked dual threat QB in his class.