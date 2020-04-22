Updated draft projections for SMU WR James Proche
Multiple outlets are projecting record-setting SMU wide receiverJames Proche to hear his name called in the NFL Draft sometime this weekend.
Thursday is the big day. The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday.
For James Proche, the "big day" could be Thursday. Or Friday. Or Saturday. Per multiple draft projections, Proche should be celebrating by Saturday.
Perhaps even on Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news