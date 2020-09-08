The NFL 53-man rosters have been set, and members of the 2019 SMU football team have found spots on teams in time for Week 1.

James Proche (left) and Rodney Clemons could see each other in a Sept. 28 matchup. The Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs. (Damon Sayles)

The HillTopics has been keeping tabs on all of SMU's players from the 2019 season looking to chase their NFL dreams. Here's an update on where they all stand.

James Proche (Erik Williams - USA TODAY Sports)

James Proche has been impressive with the Baltimore Ravens in training camp, and his work ethic resulted in him being named one of seven wide receivers to make the 53-man roster. Additionally, Proche will compete with Willie Snead IV for punt return duties, as well as with Justice Hill, Chris Moore and Devin Duvernay for kickoff return duties. A sixth-round draft pick, Proche has done everything he said he would do in camp. He's made every necessary catch, and he's impressed the right people. Proche, who set multiple SMU receiving records, has shown the Ravens everything SMU already knew.

Xavier Jones (Rob Graham)

The Los Angeles Rams has one of the youngest roster in the NFL, and running back Xavier Jones will be a member of that roster for Week 1. An undrafted rookie, Jones was one of four running backs to make the cut, along with Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers. All four will look to put up numbers that Todd Gurley once did for the Rams. Jones, SMU's single-season touchdowns record-holder, took advantage of the opportunities in training camp, and he impressed the right people -- one of those being all-pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Rodney Clemons (Tim Heitman - USA TODAY Sports)

Rodney Clemons had a solid training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the former star safety on the Hilltop was a part of a large group of players waived from the 53-man roster on Saturday. The good news is that on Sunday, Clemons was added to the Chiefs practice squad. He's an undrafted free agent, and there could be opportunity for him to see time this season, as Kansas City only has five safeties on the 53-man roster.

Delontae Scott (Justin Ford - USA TODAY Sports)

Like Clemons, Delontae Scott had made an impact in training camp -- and he did so switching positions from defensive end in college to outside linebacker with the Green Bay Packers. But like Clemons, Scott was released by the Packers on Saturday. However, also like Clemons, Scott was added to the Packers' practice squad the following day. Green Bay added Scott as a defensive end, which means he will return as a practice squad member with his hand in the dirt. He also changed numbers, going from No. 45 in training camp to No. 98 as a member of the practice squad.

Patrick Nelson (Vladimir Cherry - SMU Football)

Safety/linebacker Patrick Nelson, an all-American Athletic Conference selection in 2019, is still training in hopes of catching the attention of an NFL team. Nelson continues to work with Dallas-area trainer Clay Mack, who played at Mississippi State and has trained a ton of NFL stars. Mack's resume features training players like Pro Bowlers Jamal Adams and Marshon Lattimore, Super bowl champion Jalen Mills and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeff Okudah. Nelson has been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. He's also recorded a vertical jump of 40 inches.

Pono Davis (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)