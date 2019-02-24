SMU had no answer for Tacko Fall.

The UCF Knights' big man dominated inside, scoring 23 points and grabbing 20 rebounds as the Knights' beat SMU 95-48 Sunday in Orlando. The 47-point margin of defeat was the largest in SMU's history.

It took SMU more than five minutes to score its first points of the game. By that time, the team was already losing 16-2.

SMU grabbed its first rebound of the game several seconds later. That was a theme Sunday. The Knights grabbed 58 rebounds while SMU had just 35. Both Fall and Chad Brown had more than 10 rebounds.

Ethan Chargois led the Mustangs with nine points. Seven UCF players had nine points or more.

The Mustangs fall to 13-13 with the loss. The team still holds down ninth place in the conference.