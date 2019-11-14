SMU scored big back in 2015 when it landed wide receiver James Proche out of DeSoto High School. The Mustangs would love to score big again courtesy of the 2020 class with a name DeSoto fans know all about.

Defensive lineman DeVere Levelston, who is now at Tyler Junior College, visited the SMU campus for the first time on Thursday. The 6-4, 243-pound freshman left campus with an offer -- his 11th overall -- and a lot to think about, as he plans on signing a national letter of intent on Dec. 18, the first day mid-year JUCO transfers can sign.

New subscribers: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS TRIAL until the end of the regular season!