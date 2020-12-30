TheHillTopics - Transfer Tracker: Best available LB in the portal

As a recruit: Despite a national list of offers, Gaoteote didn't let his recruitment play out very long, instead committing to USC during the winter of his junior year and never wavering on that pledge. Stats: Gaoteote finished his true freshman season with 38 total tackles and two sacks. He also recorded a 71.1 overall defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. After stepping into the starting lineup in 2019, Gaoteote had a solid year, recording 58 total tackled in eight games, with his PFF grade dropping to 64.3. After a staff change in the offseason, Gaoteote was expected to be a breakout star in 2020, but he played in just two games and had nine tackles before an injury knocked him out of the lineup. Eligibility Remaining: Two years Farrell's Take: As a former five-star, there is a lot to like here and he’s been effective in the Pac-12 although he hasn’t live up to the hype. He’s headed Power Five, we know that, and it’s likely to be Michigan State with his brother.

As a recruit: Anthony committed to Michigan over Clemson, Georgia and several others. Stats: He recorded just 14 tackles in his three seasons with the Wolverines before electing to transfer in late 2019. He didn't find a home, though, and re-entered the portal as a grad transfer in the fall. Eligibility Remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: This one is a mystery as this kid had all kind of talent out of high school as a linebacker and running back but I’m not sure if there’s Power Five room for him even with that upside.

As a recruit: Lund committed to Stanford over USC, Michigan and others. After starting his career as a running back with the Cardinal, the transferred to Utah, where he moved to linebacker. Stats: Lund played 90 snaps for the Utes in 2019, recording six total tackles. He opted out of the 2020 season. Eligibility Remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Lund is a talented kid who should land at a Group of Five school as a linebacker or even move back to running back. He’s had two Power Five chances but I don’t think he gets a third.

As a recruit: Osman committed to Michigan over Florida, Maryland and others. Stats: Savage didn't log a snap as a true freshman before entering the portal. Eligibility Remaining: Four seasons. Farrell's Take: A big-timer out of high school, I’m not sure what happened at Michigan, but he will likely end up at Maryland or another local Power Five program.

As a recruit: Warner committed to Florida State over Stanford. Stats: Warner broke into the starting lineup in 2018 and was a fixture in the Seminoles lineup over each of the last three seasons. He logged 1,408 career snaps, recording 112 career tackles, including two sacks. Eligibility Remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Warner is another exiting the FSU program, and hailing from Georgia I can see him landing at Georgia Tech or at a Group of Five school in the state.

As a recruit: Bennett committed to Tennessee over Notre Dame, Miami and others. Stats: Despite being ranked as a defensive tackle, Bennett moved to linebacker and had success as a pass rusher. He logged 581 snaps over four years, recording 52 total tackles, including 13.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks. Eligibility Remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Bennett has proven he can make a big impact in the Power Five and is very versatile so I expect him to land someplace like USF where he can impact right away or even at Miami.

As a recruit: Moore committed to Vanderbilt over Colorado, Kansas State and Minnesota. Stats: Moore stepped into the lineup as a starter during his redshirt freshman season and never left, logging 1,823 snaps over three seasons. Moore has 219 total tackles, including 10 for loss in his career. Eligibility Remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Moore is a tackling machine and very cerebral and durable so I’d expect someone from the Group of Five will plug him in as a starter.

As a recruit: Hill committed to Duke over Notre Dame, Clemson and others. Stats: Hill recorded 101 tackles over three seasons while playing 714 career snaps from 2017-19. Hill opted out of the 2020 season. Eligibility Remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Hill is another opt-out who has talent and chose Duke over some hefty offers. Academics will be key here.

As a recruit: Pierre initially committed to Miami, before backing off that pledge and landing at Florida. Stats: Pierre has played mostly as a reserve over his two seasons with the Gators, recording eight total tackles while playing 62 snaps. During his time on the field he has graded out well, including a 72.7 overall defensive grade in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. Eligibility Remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: He didn’t make much of an impact at Florida and might have to step down in competition to get his starting shot.

As a recruit: Johnson committed to Mississippi State but later backed off that pledge and landed at Tennessee. Stats: After a slow start to his career, Johnson flourished after the arrival of Jeremy Pruitt in Knoxville, developing into the Vols best pass rushers. He finished his four-year career with 58 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss and 10 sacks, 4.5 of which came in 2020. Eligibility Remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Johnson can get after the passer so a team like Miami or a mid-level SEC team will want him for a season.

OTHER LINEBACKERS IN THE PORTAL