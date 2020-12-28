TheHillTopics - Transfer Tracker: Best available DL in the portal

As a recruit: Williams committed to Missouri over Cal, Kansas and several others. Stats: Williams has been a fixture in Missouri's defense over the past four years, logging 1,402 snaps. During that time, he has 85 total tackles and 8.5 sacks. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Williams had had a solid career and will bring immediate pressure as a potential hybrid for some team I assume at the Power Five level. He can work in space and is a very solid pass rusher.

As a recruit: McDougle committed to West Virginia over FAU and FIU. After one season he transferred to Washington State. Stats: McDougle has not only been productive with both the Mountaineers and the Cougars, but he has been among the team's best defensive linemen at both spots. McDougle has 37 total tackles and two sacks in two seasons played. His grades on Pro Football Focus were in the mid-to-high 70's both times, putting him in the upper half of both the Big 12 and the Pac-12. McDougle didn't play in 2020. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: This is transfer No. 2 for McDougle and someone will be getting a very active pocket pusher who can also run plays down. He’s proven his abilities at the Power Five level twice and should do so a third time.

As a recruit: Miller committed to Auburn over Oregon, Tennessee and several others. Stats: Miller had nine total tackles between 2018 and 2019 combined with 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups. He opted out of the 2020 season before entering the portal officially in December. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Miller was a big-time talent out of high school with excellent athleticism for a big man but he’s far removed from those days. He never made a big impact at Auburn as expected, but big bodies are hard to find and someone will give him a shot, likely at the highest level.

As a recruit: Culpepper committed to Penn State over a number of major offers, including Florida and Georgia. Stats: Culpepper played 158 snaps over two seasons in 2019 and 2020 after redshirting in 2018. He had seven tackles and one sack during that span. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: He was a grinder out of high school with a great motor but his athleticism didn’t project at the next level. He’s likely a good Group of Five fit or a lower Power Five kid.

As a recruit: Bankston committed to Iowa State over Oregon State, Arizona and others. Stats: Bankston was an important part of the Cyclones defense in 2020, playing 232 total snaps and recording 16 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He surprisingly entered the portal in December. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: This is a baller and will be sought after in a big way at the Power Five level I would imagine. He can rush the passer and stuff the run and he plays with impressive power. He’s a plug-and-play starter.

As a recruit: Leota committed to Northwestern over Duke, Arkansas and others. Stats: Leota has been an important part of Northwestern's defense over the past two seasons, logging 521 total snaps and recording 25 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: Leota has been a good one for Northwestern and has absolute Power Five talent. He’ll find the right fit for him academically, however, as that was a key to his commitment to Northwestern.

As a recruit: Woods committed to Georgia Tech over Tennessee and USF, but never played for the Yellow Jackets before transferring to FIU. Stats: Woods has logged quite a big of playing time with the Panthers, logging 682 total snaps and recording 20 tackles. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Woods hasn’t made the impact expected but he’s a solid player who will provide depth for someone likely at the Group of Five level.

As a recruit: Henderson committed to Georgia Tech over Nebraska, North Carolina and Michigan State. Stats: Henderson started his career at linebacker but eventually moved to defensive end, logging 270 snaps over three seasons and recorded 34 total tackles. Henderson left Georgia Tech prior to the start of the 2020 season. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Henderson has added size and can come off the edge but he’s likely to be a contributor at a lower level perhaps FCS or smaller Group of Five.

As a recruit: Diallo initially signed with Texas A&M in 2018, before transferring to Central Michigan after one season with the Aggies. Stats: Diallo found his footing with the Chippewas and developed into a consistent force for their defense over the past two seasons. He played 372 snaps for CMU, recording 23 tackles, 10 of which were for loss. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Diallo makes a lot of plays in the backfield with anticipation and he gets off blocks well so he’s going to be a high impact guy for a team at the Power Five level and should be coveted.

As a recruit: Johnson committed to Georgia over a national list of offers, including USC, Michigan and several others. Stats: Johnson started his career as an offensive lineman but actually had his most success playing on defense in 2019, logging 49 snaps and grading out well in his limited time. He played a total of 31 snaps on the offensive line in 2018 and 2020. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Johnson was a big time recruit as an OL and is a massive defensive tackle who will certainly get Power Five interest. Watch for him to possibly stay in the SEC.

As a recruit: Carlson committed to Texas over Nebraska and Miami. Stats: Carlson didn't see much action during his time in Austin, playing 30 career snaps and not recording any tackles. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: Carlson has good size and ability but might have to drop down a level to find a starting role in college. His ceiling is high, however, so he’s tempting.

