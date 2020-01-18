Effort. Toughness. Rebounding. Three categories SMU basketball coach Tim Jankovich spoke about following his team's road loss at Houston on Wednesday.

Ask Jankovich, and he'll tell you he loved the team's effort on Wednesday. For most of the season, he's been a fan of the team's toughness. And against one of the nation's rebounding leaders in Houston, the Mustangs held their own for the first 36 of the game's 40 minutes.

But like with any team without a senior, there will be growing pains.