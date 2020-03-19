News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 08:15:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top-150 hoops standout CJ Noland on SMU: 'It truly feels like a family'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Waxahachie guard CJ Noland, a national top-150 player, spoke about SMU and updated where he is regarding spring conditioning.

After the high school basketball ended for Waxahachie, three-star shooting guard and national top-150 player CJ Noland said he took five days off to rest his body. Waxahachie played 37 games -- 30 of which the team won -- and had climbed as high as No. 5 in the UIL Class 6A state poll.

The rest was well needed, but Noland has returned to his regular routine -- even with schools out and scheduled offseason conditioning halted because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. Noland is a player who was named a Class 6A all-region guard by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, but he knows that there's more out there to accomplish. Much more.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}