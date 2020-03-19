After the high school basketball ended for Waxahachie, three-star shooting guard and national top-150 player CJ Noland said he took five days off to rest his body. Waxahachie played 37 games -- 30 of which the team won -- and had climbed as high as No. 5 in the UIL Class 6A state poll.

The rest was well needed, but Noland has returned to his regular routine -- even with schools out and scheduled offseason conditioning halted because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. Noland is a player who was named a Class 6A all-region guard by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, but he knows that there's more out there to accomplish. Much more.