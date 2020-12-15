The SMU men's basketball team last played a game on Dec. 5, defeating Dayton on the road. The team's next game will be Wednesday -- which means the Mustangs will return to the court after an 11-day span.

Throughout the young season, only four games old for SMU, head coach Tim Jankovich has discussed the frustration of losing games on the schedule because of COVID-19 concerns. He's also talked about trying to find games to help fill a schedule for his team.

