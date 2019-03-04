For the second season in a row, SMU's men's basketball team has imploded.

After a 10-4 start to the season, the Mustangs have lost 11 of their last 14 games and currently sit at 10th in the conference. Last year, the Mustangs lost 13 of their last 18 games, finishing 9th in the AAC.

Still, Tim Jankovich is looking forward to next year. While this season may be a wash, he thinks there's greener pastures ahead.

"I'm actually really optimistic," he said after Sunday's loss to Wichita State. "Just recruiting so far, the guys we have coming back and some guys that we're on right now that we're very closed with. I'm thrilled beyond words that we'll have a whole team."

Throughout the season, Jankovich has said his team doesn't have enough healthy players to run five-on-five drills during practice. Injuries to Everett Ray (who will redshirt this season), Jarrey Foster, James Pyle, Luke Wilfong and now Jimmy Whitt have made it hard to do so.

Last season, the team lost Shake Milton and Foster to injuries. Ben Emelogu and Akoy Agau also were limited in practices.

"I kind of have forgotten how to go five-on-five because it's been three years of not doing it," Jankovich said. "In the last two seasons, from last Jan. 25 until now, we've been down nine bodies."

SMU will be off of probation in the 2019-2020 season. The NCAA levied sanctions upon the program in fall 2015 after findings of several violations under previous coach Larry Brown. Those sanctions included the loss of nine scholarships over three years and a postseason ban in 2015-2016.

Jankovich has already secured the commitments of Bryce Cook, Emmanuel Bandoumel and Darius McBride. In addition, big man Isiah Jasey announced he will transfer to SMU from Texas A&M.

The Mustangs will be lose Foster, leading scorer Jahmal McMurray, Pyle and Nat Dixon to graduation following this season.