Tim Jankovich dispelled rumors that his job was on the line following Friday's season-ending loss to Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

After the third-year coach was asked if he had been told anything about his job status, Jankovich said "it's all good."

"Thank you for asking," he said. "It's all good."

Friday's loss marked the end of SMU's second-straight year without a bid to a postseason tournament. After Jankovich started his SMU career at 39-5, he's gone just 32-33 in the past two years. Friday's loss secured the first losing season for SMU since 2013, Larry Brown's first year at the helm.

Jankovich's contract is not subject to public release due to the university's status as a private school. However, ESPN reported in 2016 that SMU was likely to give him a five-year deal.

SMU will be off of NCAA probation and back to full scholarships next season.