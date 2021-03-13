Tim Jankovich 'fairly optimistic' in SMU's shot at NIT berth
It isn't the tournament SMU wanted, but an NIT berth would give the Mustangs a postseason opportunity -- close to home.
An at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament is highly unlikely for the SMU men's basketball team after losing to Cincinnati in the quarterfinal round of the AAC Tournament Friday afternoon.
Postseason basketball, however, is still something to watch for SMU fans. The NIT will begin on Wednesday, and the tournament pairings will be released on Sunday.
