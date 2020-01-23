Tim Jankovich proudly showed off his new pair of shoes Wednesday night. Wearing a dark suit, the SMU head basketball coach put a foot on the table during a post-game interview to show everyone his Jordan Retro 4.

They were easily noticeable, as they were red. SMU red, if you will.

"I'm taking these babies home," Jankovich told the media. "I like them."

The conversation then went from playful to one that made SMU's 20-point win over East Carolina something of a back story. Jankovich's attire was a part of Suits and Sneakers Week, a nationwide event held through Jan. 26 where college basketball coaches unite in the fight against cancer.

Jankovich, like many other coaches around the country, wore sneakers with his suit in an effort to raise awareness. It's all a part of Coaches vs. Cancer, a nationwide initiative joining the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society.

"Basketball games are very, very, very important to a lot of people," Jankovich said, "but it pales to when you start talking about something that's an amazing cause.

"I think it's fantastic that the coaching community embraced it years ago. I wish I would have thought of it years ago, but I'm proud of our coaching community that we do embrace it and have impacted research as much as we've had."

Per the Coaches vs. Cancer website, coaches have raised more than $100 million for the American Cancer Society since 1993. In addition to the coaching staff wearing the suits and sneakers, the entire SMU team did a video presentation where players, coaches and staff members each held "Today, I Honor ..." signs and spoke about those involved in the fight against cancer.

Personally, the cause hits home for Jankovich. He lost his mother, Ann Jankovich, in 2013 as he was the associate head coach under Larry Brown. Ann contacted breast cancer and beat it, but she then developed bone cancer.

"When I was young, and you started hearing about cancer, you just shudder when somebody heard the C word," Jankovich said. "Years go by, and my mom contacted breast cancer. This is not unique, it just happened to be incredibly powerful to me. She got breast cancer, she actually beat it, and then had an off-shoot bone cancer.

"Still to this day, the worst thing that's happened to me."

The Coaches vs. Cancer initiative has been around now for more than 25 years. Funds raised will support cancer research and awareness. It also will assist in encouraging others to learn more about cancer prevention and screening.

SMU dominated East Carolina, 84-64, on Wednesday in a game Jankovich thought was the best offensive performance of the season for his team. But as happy as he was with his team, he was even more proud contributing to the cause.

It's a cause he'll forever support -- personally, to honor his mother -- and it's one he said will always hold a place in his heart.

"Awareness is great, but fundraising is even more important," he said. "That's where the research comes. I'm proud coaches have stood behind that and helped in a big way.

"There are different times I'll think about my parents during a game anyway, but certainly in the cancer week, without question, it does hit you a few times."





