{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 16:48:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tim Jankovich: 7-0 Mustangs starting to hit stride

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU is one of only 20 undefeated Division I teams entering December -- and head coach Tim Jankovich likes the direction his team is going.

Emmanuel Bandoumel has helped the SMU Mustangs to a 7-0 start this season.
Emmanuel Bandoumel has helped the SMU Mustangs to a 7-0 start this season. (Rob Graham)

With each practice, SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich sees improvement from his team. And each day appears to inch closer to looking like the team he always knew he had -- one capable of making some noise in the American Athletic Conference.

Just as an idea of where SMU currently is, there are 353 Division I college basketball team. Only 20 enter this week with undefeated records. SMU is one of those 20.

